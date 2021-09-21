Vernon Batty, the owner of Jon's Heating and Cooling, has been selected as the new Pima town manager.
Batty, a 41-year-old father of six, will be formally introduced to the community during the council's next meeting Oct. 5.
Mayor C.B. Fletcher said Batty met all of the qualifications set out by the town council and "gave a real strong impression" when he was interviewed last week.
He described Batty as a "very successful" businessman with a lot of personal strengths and good ideas for the future of the town.
Batty is replacing Sean Lewis, who retired in August after an audit revealed he had failed to turn in some receipts, failed to properly document others and used the town’s credit and debit cards for personal reasons.
The Pima native said in an interview Tuesday night he applied for the position at the urging of his wife, Tiana, and brother-in-law Tyrel Turnidge, both of whom thought his experience running the business his father started in 1979 would help him be a good town manager. He and his brother grew up working at Jon's and he took over the business in 2009.
As the owner of Jon's, he's managed employees, dealt with customers, handled the finances and learned how to deal with all of the other stresses that come with running a business, Batty said.
He'll be leaving the business in Turnidge's capable hands, he said.
"I'll be able to devote myself full-time to the town," Batty said.
Batty, who knows most of the council members quite well, said he is looking forward to learning everything he needs to about how the town operates and he'll be attending whatever trainings are available to him through the League of Arizona Cities and Towns as soon as possible.
Although he's heard rumors and read articles about recent difficulties within the town, Batty said it is his intention to "bring people together on the same page, move forward and not dwell on the past as much as possible."
Asked about goals, Batty said he has a real interest in the town's infrastructure and making sure Pima is well-equipped to handle the rapid growth it's experiencing. It's his understanding the town has a 10-year road plan and he'd like to work with Planning and Zoning to make sure it comes to fruition.
Unlike Lewis, Batty said the council has decided he will not be responsible for building inspections and the sewage department.
Batty, who has been singing in the classic rock band Half-Fast for roughly 12 years, described himself as a family man and a "very religious" man who loves his community.
"I grew up here and I want our way of life to remain the same," Batty said. "We have a small-town feel and even though growth is inevitable, I want to make sure we grow in the right way."