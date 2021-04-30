The historic Pima Cemetery, which Mayor C.B. Fletcher describes as a beautiful place to spend eternity, could soon be expanding.
Pima Town Manager Sean Lewis said he intends to ask the town council next month for permission to purchase land next to the cemetery, which was moved from Glenbar to Pima in the 1880s.
“The land will be about six acres,” Lewis said. “This new addition should last 40 to 50 years before another expansion is needed.”
Currently, there are approximately 2,520 lots in the cemetery, which is on West 800th Street.
If given the council’s support, the Town would purchase enough land for roughly 1,840 new lots at $5,000 an acre.
“We will start using it immediately,” he said. “I think the council will be receptive to the idea. The price is absolutely right.”
The town has been looking to expand the cemetery for the past two years. This expansion works well for everyone involved because the land has been designated as Hot Ground so the farmer who currently owns the land can’t use it and the town needs it, Lewis said.
“Hot ground is farm ground that doesn’t have a water decree on it and it can’t be irrigated with well or river water. It no longer has an irrigation district decree,” he said.
Also, since there isn’t a public outlet to the land, it wouldn’t work for housing, he said.
If everything goes smoothly, Lewis estimates construction will start in May. Trees will be planted around the edges of the cemetery once the curbs are placed in July or August, Lewis said.
There are a few interesting facts about the cemetery, Lewis said.
First, the town actually wasn’t able to move all of the remains from the Glenbar cemetery to the new cemetery. A railroad track runs through Glenbar and some of the remains were left behind because they couldn’t be found.
In addition, Joseph Pensyl, who received the Medal of Honor in the Indian Wars, rests in the cemetery. He was born on Sept. 13, 1850, and died on Jan. 22, 1920.
The first person buried at the cemetery died in 1884, Lewis said.
Fletcher said it wasn’t until the 1960s that the town had a tractor to dig graves with. Before that, a group of men from the Church of Jesus Christ of Later-Day Saints would gather each weekend before a funeral to dig the graves.
“I really hate to see us have to expand the cemetery because that means our friends have filled it up. But we’re looking several years into the future, and I think this will probably be the last expansion we’ll have to do until maybe the turn of the century,” Fletcher said. “It’s going to be a beautiful place, it’s going to have a great view of the east part of the valley, and of both Mount Graham and the Bryce Range north of us. It’s going to be a nice place to spend the rest of eternity.”