After decades of going virtually untouched, the Pima Police Department has hired a company to update its policies.
Normally, police policies change as new technology and laws change, but Pima hasn’t had the money to do so up until recently, said Police Chief Diane Cauthen.
“Outdated policy is some of the biggest things that get agencies in trouble,” she said. “We’re updating our policy in compliance with what is happening in today’s world.”
The department’s policies currently consist of roughly 300 pages of written text which will be sent to a business called Lexipol, to be analyzed and updated, Cauthen said.
Pima has five tiers of policies and Lexipol will be tackling each of them over the next three years or so, Cauthen said. The first year will cost roughly $13,000 and the cost will decrease each subsequent year, she said.
The first year will be more expensive because the company will be revising the town’s use of force and pursuit policies, which often get law enforcement agencies into the most trouble in terms of liability, Cauthen said.
Lexipol lawyers will ensure the codes are compliant with the laws, confer with Cauthen on any changes and incorporate them into the overall policy manual. Once completed, the policy will be sent digitally back to Cauthen.
Lexipol’s fee has been placed into Pima’s budget for the upcoming year, but Cauthen will be applying for grants to cover the cost.
Several policies were updated a decade ago, but Cauthen said she didn’t know when all of them had been updated last. Police policies dictate how officers handle situations from car pursuits to how officers maintain the cars they drive, she said. When an officer is called to a domestic violence situation, the police policy decides what the officer is supposed to do in the situation.
Not only will policies be updated, but new policies will be added, especially those pertaining to technology, for example the computers officers use in their vehicle, she said.
Cauthen said she is impressed with Lexipol. Once the town pays for an update to police policy, the officers will go through small training sessions each day when they log in. During the training, officers are presented with multiple scenarios to read, and they click on the scenario which is consistent with the correct policy.