After three months of being closed, the Pima Town Council has agreed to reopen 800 West as long as the dirt road is narrowed and has weight restrictions placed upon it.
The road was closed in October because Town Manager Sean Lewis said the town was spending roughly $20,000 a year to maintain the badly damaged road. The cost to pave the road would have been $100,000.
A public uproar ensued after the closure, resulting in a Pima council meeting that was packed with visitors in October.
Lewis told the council he believed semi-trucks were doing the majority of the damage.
“In order to find out if it’s making a difference I think we need to give it some time,” said Lewis. “Essentially our police don’t have scales, and I’m not interested in buying scales for that purpose. But one way to get around that is limiting the number of axles the vehicle has. So we’ll limit it to single axel vehicles.”
Besides limiting the weight of the vehicles, Lewis also suggested narrowing parts of the dirt road. He said vehicles speed on wider roads, and narrowing the road may reduce speeding.
In a final recommendation to the council, Lewis also suggested putting up signs regarding the weight limit at the road’s entrance to Highway 70, at 1200 South, and 800 West.
“In the meantime, we’re going to work with the county and a couple of other people we’ve been talking to about getting a good design to refurbish or replace the road. We’ll bring it to the council in the next few months,” Lewis said.
Pima Mayor C. B. Fletcher requested a speed limit sign be placed on the road, too.
Lewis said because of housing construction in the area, cement trucks and service trucks will be allowed to use the road.
The council unanimously approved the reopening of the road, slimming it down and adding the signs.
Paul Deem, who has lived in the Cottonwood Wash area for eight years, said he is grateful the road has been reopened.
“It took away the convenience of being on the west end of town and going straight home,” Deem said. “I don’t know if the restrictions are going to have an impact. But I’m grateful they reopened it.”
He didn't like to have to drive through congestion on Main Street, Deem said. He also said going straight to Highway 70 using 800 West was an easier option.