SAFFORD - On March 6, Safford City Councilman Chris Taylor submitted his resignation from office, “effective immediately,” in the wake of his recent drug relapse.
In an email to Mayor Jason Kouts and City Manager Horatio Skeete announcing his resignation, Taylor wrote: “It’s been the honor of my lifetime serving with you and working for the great people of Safford. I’m sincerely sorry for the pain and heartbreak I’ve caused all of you.”
Taylor had already called off his campaign for a seat in Arizona’s Congressional District 1, which includes Graham and Greenlee counties. In announcing that decision Feb. 24, Taylor said he was seeking substance abuse treatment.
Taylor's decision followed a Feb. 19 incident in which authorities said Taylor suffered a heroin overdose at his home. According to Safford Police reports, Taylor assaulted his wife and an emergency medical technician after regaining consciousness. Taylor faces possible charges related to the incident.
During their March 9 meeting, the council was presented with two options for replacing Taylor; appoint someone to fill the remainder of his term, as permitted by city code, or continuing as a six-member body until after the Aug. 4 primary election and allow voters to choose a new council member. A clear winner for the seat would then finish Taylor’s term and start their own in January 2021.
The remaining council members adopted the latter option. “We have to do what’s best for the city; public input on the seat is important,” said Vice Mayor Richard Ortega.
The filing deadline for city council candidates is 6 p.m. Monday, April 6. Candidates must submit their nomination petitions, nomination paper and financial disclosure statement to the City Clerk’s Office, located in Safford City Hall, 717 W. Main St.