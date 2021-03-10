Time has a way of getting away from all of us. Well, the Town of Thatcher has just made it a bit easier for people to drop them a line with a quick question or complaint.
As of March 1, residents can opt in to a text alert system, said Michelle Mortensen, deputy town clerk.
Once you opt into the system, if you spot a pothole that needs to be filled in or a residential street light that has burned out, you can shoot a text to the town immediately without having to go home, Google the town's phone number and placing a call.
And, if you have questions you can ask them via text, too, Mortensen said. For example, if you ask for the town council's next agenda, the system will send you a link to the town website.
The system works in reverse, too, Mortensen said. If you've signed up, you'll receive texts from the town informing you, for example, about disrupted trash routes.
The police department is not yet part of the system, but could be added in the future, Mortensen said.
Vice Mayor Ashley Smith recently brought up the idea of a text alert system at a council meeting and shortly thereafter Mortensen said she received a call about such systems.
"I took it to (Town Manager Heath Brown) because I thought residents might benefit from it," Mortensen said.
Residents were made aware of the system when their utility bills were sent out last week and town staff immediately received a message about a street light and questions about the council agenda and baseball.
The town is paying $2,300 annually for the system, Mortensen said.