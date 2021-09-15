All residents of Graham County—primarily those from Safford, Thatcher, Pima, Ft. Thomas, Solomon, and the surrounding unincorporated communities— are invited to an open house meeting to provide input on a potential recreation center being proposed by the Town of Thatcher in partnership with Eastern Arizona College, The Town of Pima, and Graham County.
This meeting will be held Sept. 27 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the EAC Activity Center in Thatcher. The meeting will be held in a come-and-go format and participants are welcome to arrive at any point during the three-hour block.
The Town of Thatcher has contracted with the architectural firm, Architektron, to do a market analysis and feasibility study with regard to building a recreation center in the Gila Valley. The outcome of this study will play a vital role in deciding whether a project of this scope can and should move forward. A critical component of this study is community input.
All residents are encouraged to come and see conceptual drawings and share their thoughts on what amenities they believe should be included in the proposed facility. They are also encouraged to come and talk with representatives from Architekton as well as Town of Thatcher officials to gain insight into what they believe a facility such as this would bring to the community as well as what hurdles and obstacles exist that will require resolution before any concrete plans can move forward.
The Town of Thatcher once again would like to emphasize that residents from all municipalities, including Safford, Thatcher, Pima, Ft. Thomas, Solomon, and unincorporated areas of the county, are welcome at this meeting and are highly encouraged to attend. Without community-wide support from all residents of the Gila Valley, this facility will not make the transition from concept drawings to reality.