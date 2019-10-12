GRAHAM COUNTY- Toys for Tots boxes are now available for local toy donation.
The local annual Toys for Tots campaign has been handed over to Pastor John Neal to direct this year, and the official drive began on October 1.
“We’re setting up boxes and jars, we’ve got jars at a lot of places. There are also businesses that do fundraisers, any of those businesses that want to help can go online and do an event at the official Toys for Tots website,” said Neal. “We’re starting off with the same amount of donation boxes than last year, but as people call and ask for more, (and) as we find more places, we’ll set up more.”
“Last year we helped 6,000 children, each child got three toys and 18,000 toys were distributed,” said Greg St. Hilaire, who directed the local toy collection last year.
Neal told the Courier that he is always ready to accept the aid of community volunteers.