When Kendall Curtis and his brother were little tykes, a highway patrol trooper gave them replicas of his hat. Curtis remembers wearing his everywhere and dreaming of being a law enforcement officer.
He got a bit of a late start, entering the Arizona Law Enforcement Training Academy in Tucson at the age of 29, but he knew he made the right choice. In fact, with retirement just two weeks away, the Thatcher Police Department investigator thinks he just might be the longest serving cop in the Gila Valley. At 65, he has more than 37 years under his belt. Graham County Sheriff P.J. Allred graduated from ALETA a few years after he did.
When he graduated from the academy, Curtis said he had his choice of five states to work in. He chose to stay in Arizona and return to Thatcher, where his family farmed and raised cattle.
Curtis began his career as most do, in patrol. He spent 17 years in a uniform before moving to investigations in 2000.
“There are benefits to both. I really enjoyed patrol work,” he said. “You met a lot of different people and dealt with the everyday goings on in the community.”
Investigations proved to be more complex and challenging, which he also enjoyed. Over the years, he’s worked for six chiefs on just about every type of case. When it came to the more serious crimes, those involving drugs, sex crimes and homicides, he worked hand-in-hand with members of a county-wide task force.
“When we got out of the academy, one of the old sayings was ‘This is the Greatest Show on Earth and we have a front row seat’ and they weren’t lying,” Curtis said.
He’s seen some sad and horrible things over the years, but he doesn’t consider himself jaded.
“You deal with the worst of people’s lives, but you also get to see a benefit of them turning their lives around,” Curtis said. “I think that’s what I’m going to miss the most. Everybody we deal with, they aren’t bad people. They just made bad decisions.”
Having lived and worked in the Valley for so long, Curtis said it’s not at all unusual to see people he’s met on the job who were once addicted to drugs.
“I can’t tell you how many people I’ve seen who have turned their lives around and they’ve got families and kids and they’ll apologize and say ‘It’s good thing I got caught doing what I was doing because it helped me turn my life around,’” Curtis said.
While the technology to do the job has changed considerably over the last three-plus decades, Curtis said somethings haven’t changed — the closeness with which the Valley’s officers work with one another and their shared sense of mission.
They are part of the community and they are dedicated to taking care of their friends, family and neighbors.
To use an analogy, Curtis said sometimes a verbal warning will work just as well as a written ticket.
“As long as people learn from their mistakes, that’s the main thing,” Curtis said.
Like most long-time law enforcement officers, Curtis has his share of stories, some more heart-breaking than others.
He remembers the elderly woman who lost at least $25,000 after falling in love with a stranger on the Internet. She truly believed he’d join her in Thatcher one day and kept sending him money orders.
He recalls busting employees of a local store who made off with a couple hundred thousand dollars through a fraudulent scheme and the sadness he felt when learning about a group of teens who had become addicted to pain pills.
He remembers Diane O’Dell, who murdered three of her 12 children and hauled their bodies all over the U.S. before they were discovered in May 2003 in a storage shed she rented and abandoned in Safford. And the 2006 murder of Eve Batchelder.
He also recalls with pride the seven-hour interview that resulted in the confession of Joshua Cisneros, a 24-year-old man who killed 3-year-old Mikala Sanchez after she soiled her pants one night in 2012. Cisneros and the child’s mother, Anna Marie Sanchez, buried her body and led others to believe she was alive for two years after she died. Curtis was there when Cisneros led them to her remains.
And, just like other long-time investigators, there are unsolved cases that haunt him.
The July 1995 death of Mary Anne Holmes, 29, heads the top of that list.
Holmes was beaten to death and sexually assaulted in front of her daughters, ages 4 and 18 months. Curtis, still in patrol at the time, remembers tracking the killer’s movements from under a nearby street light to the rear of Holmes’ home, where he entered a door that couldn’t be locked.
The case was featured on the TV show “Cold Justice” during its first season in 2013. The show identified Phillip Turley as a person of interest in the case; he’s currently serving prison in California for stabbing two people. The victims told police he stabbed them because they’d told others he’d been featured on the TV show.
While Turley remains a person of interest, there’s no physical evidence tying him to the crime, Curtis said. To this day, he pulls down the case file to study it, hoping to find other avenues to explore. Her oldest daughter still calls for updates on the case.
Being a good investigator means paying attention to even the smallest details and not giving up, Curtis said.
Years ago, he and fellow investigators adopted a famous saying as their motto.
“The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”
As for his retirement plans, Curtis said he anticipates working on his wife, Mesia’s “honey do” list, spending time with their 20 grandkids and two great-grandchildren, doing some metal work and enjoying the great outdoors.
The hunting enthusiast said he is lucky enough to live near a stream where he sees javelina, coyotes, deer, mountain lions and evidence of bears.