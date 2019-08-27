THATCHER — Every little bit helps.
And directors of the local cat sanctuary were all smiles for the bit they received through Tractor Supply’s Rescue Your Rescue program.
The money will be used for a number of ongoing projects by the sanctuary.
“We have our spay and neuter vouchers available for individuals within our community,” said Desert Cat Rescue Sanctuary Director Cheryl Christensen. “Also, we still have our Happy Pets pet food program. It is a program that helps feed the pets which belong to individuals who are in the Meals on Wheels program so that the elderly do not have to share their food with their pets.”
The food is delivered by Desert Cat Rescue Sanctuary to Southeastern Arizona Community Unique Services (SEACUS), and SEACUS volunteers deliver the pet food to those enrolled in the Meals on Wheels program who have pets.
Desert Cat Rescue Sanctuary is a certified 501(c)3 dedicated to finding homes for unwanted cats and dogs. At this point, the sanctuary is filled and is finding homes through the Petsmart Charities in Tucson.