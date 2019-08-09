SAFFORD - While writing a traffic ticket outside a local gas station, Safford Police officers found and arrested a man with an active warrant.
On Sunday afternoon, Aug. 4, police spotted a woman known to have a revoked driver’s license driving, with multiple passengers, on East Highway 70. The woman, identified as Jennifer Fernandez, then pulled into the Speedway gas station at the corner of Highways 70 and 191. Fernandez entered the store, and an officer verified her license status.
As the officer started writing the citation, a male passenger in Fernandez’s vehicle reportedly started struggling with other officers after giving them a false name. He was subsequently identified as Anthony Serna, 22. It was learned that Serna had a probation violation warrant out of Greenlee County Superior Court, issued July 8, 2019.
Serna was arrested and booked into the Graham County Jail. Fernandez was cited and her vehicle was removed by Nutcracker Towing; the other passengers left the scene.