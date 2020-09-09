A local homeless woman was arrested Sept. 4 on multiple drug charges and an outstanding warrant following a traffic stop.
According to a Safford Police Department report, an officer was sitting in his patrol vehicle on Highway 70 when he saw a Chevrolet Colorado drive by with a broken left brake light and no visible license plate around 1 p.m.. He also noticed the passenger was Oralia Moreno, who he knew had a warrant out for her arrest.
After the officer pulled the vehicle over in the 300 block of East Highway 70, he saw a machete on the front floor board and noticed both the driver of the truck and Moreno were acting nervous, according to the report.
Moreno confessed she had marijuana on her and during a subsequent search, the officer found methamphetamine and heroin inside a Crown Royal bag, the report stated.
Moreno confessed the drugs were hers and she was booked into the Graham County Jail on the warrant. She is also facing possession of a dangerous drug, narcotic drug, marijuana and drug paraphernalia charges.
The driver of the truck was released at the scene, but he may later be charged with possession of a weapon by a prohibited possessor as he's a convicted felon.