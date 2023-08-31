Department of Public Safety

A vehicle suspected of carrying smuggled migrants was stopped Wednesday afternoon in Safford after fleeing Douglas police officers. 

Arizona Department of Public Safety dispatch issued an alert about 2:52 p.m. for a red Chevy Equinox that had evaded the Douglas Police Department and the U.S. Border Patrol.

Reach Brooke Curley at brooke@eacourier.com.

Tags

Load comments