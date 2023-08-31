A vehicle suspected of carrying smuggled migrants was stopped Wednesday afternoon in Safford after fleeing Douglas police officers.
Arizona Department of Public Safety dispatch issued an alert about 2:52 p.m. for a red Chevy Equinox that had evaded the Douglas Police Department and the U.S. Border Patrol.
About 4:55 p.m., a state trooper spotted the vehicle heading north on U.S. 191 near milepost 115.
The trooper conducted a stop on the vehicle at U.S. 191 and Cactus Road in Safford. When questioned, the driver reportedly admitted to fleeing from law enforcement.
The trooper discovered seven undocumented immigrants inside the vehicle, all of whom were from Mexico.
The U.S. Border Patrol took custody of both the driver and the seven migrants. The agency also assumed possession of the vehicle involved in the incident.
A day earlier, on Tuesday, the Cochise County Sheriff's Office reported an SUV carrying eight undocumented immigrants was involved in a high-speed chase and subsequent crash after local authorities received information that it had picked up several undocumented immigrants in Douglas.
When officers from the Douglas Police located the gray SUV and attempted a traffic stop, the vehicle accelerated and fled. After a brief pursuit, the Douglas Police Department decided to disengage from the chase. However, agents from the Border Patrol were in the vicinity and tried to halt the SUV using a tire deflation device.
In an effort to evade the device, the SUV's driver swerved off the road, crashed through a barbed wire fence, and rolled repeatedly until the vehicle came to a rest upright. Every individual inside the vehicle sustained injuries, and one person had to be airlifted to Tucson due to the severity of their injuries.
