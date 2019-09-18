SAFFORD — Two women, including one with a pair of warrants, were arrested by Safford Police the afternoon of Sept. 11 after methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were reportedly found during a traffic stop.
A Safford officer initially observed a woman named Aaliyah Palacio, 24, riding in a vehicle as it left the Safford Inn, 520 E. Highway 70. According to the police report, the officer knew Palacio had an outstanding felony warrant. Also observing an unrestrained small child in a rear passenger’s lap, the officer initiated a traffic stop.
The rear passenger was later identified as Leticia Palacio, 21, though Aaliyah Palacio allegedly identified herself as Leticia and so did the vehicle’s driver. However, the officer was familiar with both women through prior booking photos and was also able to identify Aaliyah Palacio by her tattoos.
Aaliyah Palacio was ultimately booked into the Graham County Jail on two warrants; one for shoplifting, issued July 15 out of Gila Valley Consolidated Court, and one for a probation violation on unlawful use of a vehicle, issued Aug. 5 by the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office. But that was after the meth and paraphernalia were found in the vehicle.
According to the police report, a bag of meth was found in a zipper bag next to the front passenger seat, as well as a bag with four used syringes and a spoon with drug residue. In the back seat, next to Leticia Palacio, were a digital scale and a black and silver box; the latter reportedly contained a folded piece of paper holding more meth.
Aaliyah Palacio allegedly admitted owning the bags in the front seat, but denied any knowledge of the scale or the other quantity of meth. Leticia Palacio reportedly said the black and silver box was hers, but did not reply when asked about the folded paper. Later, she reportedly admitted concealing more meth in her bra; that meth was removed by jail officers and turned over to police.
The vehicle’s driver reportedly admitted using meth, but denied owning any of the items found. He and the child were released; in the meantime, a family member had brought a car seat for the child.
Aaliyah and Leticia Palacio were both booked into the Graham County Jail for possession of a dangerous drug and possession of drug paraphernalia; in addition, Aaliyah Palacio was booked on her warrants.