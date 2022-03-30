When Josh Curtis was named chief of the Thatcher Fire Department in February, it was the next step in showing his gratitude to a community that was there on one of the worst nights of his life.
Curtis, a 22-year veteran of the department as a volunteer then full-time employee, replaces Mike Payne.
Curtis’ inspiration to become a first-responder came after a tragic night in 1996, when his older brother Jared died in a car accident.
“He was 18, and I was 17 at the time,” Curtis recalled. The accident occurred late at night; Curtis’ mother had just undergone surgery and was recovering in a hospital. He was home watching his younger siblings.
“A couple of guys run into my house around 11:30 at night, they tell me my brother’s been in a wreck,” he said.
He asked a neighbor to keep an eye on the kids and headed to the crash scene. “They had the road blocked when I got there,” Curtis said. Also in the vehicle were his cousin Tyson and another passenger. His brother was on the way to the hospital and first-responders were still looking for his cousin and the other passenger, who had both been ejected from the vehicle. “So, I turned around and I took off toward the hospital,” Curtis said. The hospital waiting room began filling up with people, all there to support his brother and his family. A massive search was undertaken to find the two passengers. Tyson landed against a granary and survived. The other passenger died from her injuries.
“There were 400 people out that night looking for him,” Josh recalls of the search. For more than two weeks, there were never fewer than 50 people at the Curtis home, helping in any way they could. This community response inspired him to give back.
“It was such a horrible thing that happened, but how awesome is the community to do that, you know? And that’s why I’m here…I want to be that guy for someone else.” Curtis has turned giving into a family affair.
“Me and my siblings all give blood, that’s our way of giving back,” he said.
Curtis’ 21-year-old son also serves with the fire department, as does his younger brother, brother-in-law, and a cousin. Mike Payne, who just retired as chief, is his uncle.
Curtis inherits a 35-person team and plans “to keep on doing what we’re doing.” He stressed the importance of the camaraderie among his volunteers and the brotherhood with neighboring departments in Pima and Safford.
“We’re pretty fortunate. The town takes care of us, gets us what we need,” Curtis said. “There’s always more we need, more we ask for… One thing we’re thinking toward is wildlands. There’s a lot of river fires that we deal with. We fight those in our bunker gear,” Curtis said, referring to the gear used to fight residential fires. “We’re currently looking for wildland gear, and looking for a brush truck…it’s just a matter of getting funding.”
Curtis said he is thankful to be a part of the firefighting community, and grateful for the experience passed down to him by the previous chief and others on the force to help him prepare to step into the role of fire chief.