If transportation is an issue for you, for whatever reasons, SEAGO is offering some hope, but they need your help first.
The Southeastern Arizona Governments Organization is asking Graham County residents, employers and social service providers to participate in an online survey to collect data to show how, when and where public transit would be most useful.
The data, which must be collected by July 31, could help the Arizona Department of Transportation obtain grant funding through the Federal Transit Administration, said Chris Vertrees, SEAGO transportation and transit director.
If successful, Vertrees said the San Carlos Apache Tribe has agreed to expand its existing services and Easter Seals Blake could begin providing paratransit service.
Ideally, the Tribe could establish a circular fixed route service that would provide three trips a day Monday through Friday. The route would run along U.S. 70 starting in Pima and going through Solomon and also run along Highway 191.
Another feasibility study was conducted in 2015 using modeling software that showed a demand for 150,000 trips per year, but this study is expected to be more accurate, Vertrees said.
The public transportation program wasn’t developed at that time because the nonprofit working on the project back then “wasn’t in a position to follow through,” Vertrees said.
The San Carlos Apache Tribe is already funded to provide some public transportation, he said.
Once the surveys are complete, public meetings will be held in September or October to obtain additional input, Vertrees said.
When filling out the surveys, residents will be asked how far they commute to work, if they take care of anyone who is disabled, what their primary means of transportation are, how many operable vehicles they have and if they don’t drive a car, why.
Employers and social service organizations will be asked about their staffing levels, if they require licensed drivers, if they’ve lost employees or prospective employees because of transportation issues and if their companies would benefit from public transportation.
If funded, the routes could be up and running by October 2022, Vertrees said.
In order to obtain meaningful data, at least 400 surveys need to be filled out, he said.
“SEAGO encourages the public to share the survey link among their social, personal, and professional networks and help bring much needed public transit into the region,” Vertrees said.