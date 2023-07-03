Cecil Pechuli lost his mom, dad and older brother to COVID-19 within weeks of each other in 2020.
He paid tribute to their memories on June 29 at the first annual Norbert Harrison Pechuli, Lorenz Pechuli and Lillie Pechuli Scholarship Fund banquet. The dinner was held at the Apache Gold Casino’s convention center.
The three scholarships totaled $4,600 and represent the largest private scholarship funds made available to members of the San Carlos Apache Tribe.
“Each year we hope to increase our scholarship funds, as we continue to encourage future leaders of our tribe to continue their higher education,” Cecil Pechuli said. “These scholarship funds are a testament to my parents’ and brother’s legacy and their continued commitment to our community. Through these scholarship funds their memory and steadfast commitment to higher education will be a lasting tribute well into the 21st century and beyond.”
Pechuli said each scholarship recipient was selected based on things they had in common scholarships’ namesakes.
“Each scholarship recipient is a motivated person, an athlete, a focused intellectual, an adventurer, but more importantly, all are committed Apaches in their community, their family, and their tribe,” he said “Their hard work, dedication and commitment has been recognized and their efforts have been accredited with a well deserved scholarship.”
Norbert Harrison Pechuli worked as the fire prevention officer for the Forestry Department for decades. He and wife, Lillie, were both 70 when they passed away, and son Lorenz was 50. They were all laid to rest at the Six Mile Cemetery in Lower Peridot.
Norbert and Lillie Pechuli met at East Fork Lutheran School and were immediately married upon graduation. Both attended Northern Arizona University and earned degrees. During their 50-year marriage, Mr. and Mrs. Pechuli raised a family together, working hard to send all their children to private Lutheran schools, Peridot Lutheran Elementary School and Arizona Lutheran Academy.
“My parents encouraged higher education as a vital part of success to fulfill our perspectives and to maximize our full potential,” Cecil Pechuli said. “Not only did my parents encourage these ideas, they lived them.”
Pechuli described his older brother Lorenz as an “endearing individual” who loved sports.
“He excelled as an athlete and was elected to the inaugural Athletic Hall of Fame at our alma mater, Arizona Lutheran Academy in 2021.”
Lorenz Pechuli attended college at Bethany Lutheran Academy in Mankato, Minn. Upon graduation, he returned to Arizona to coach the boy’s freshman basketball team at Arizona Lutheran Academy. He later coached the San Carlos Little League All-Star Team and was a coach on the USA International high school girls’ basketball team in Beijing, China.
“My brother loved sports, fair competition and the comradery that existed in each sporting event he was involved in,” Cecil Pechuli said.
Fort Thomas High School’ Fallon Hinton was awarded the Lillie Pechuli Memorial Scholarship. The Norbert Pechuli Memorial Scholarship went to Ariana Ayze, of San Carlos High School. Another San Carlos student, Diego Mendoze, received the Lorenz Pechuli Memorial Scholarship.
“These three scholarships, the Lillie Pechuli Memorial Scholarship, the Nobert Pechuli Memorial Scholarship Fund and the Lorenz Pechuli Memorial Scholarship Fund, are a dedication to my late parents, Lillie Pechuli, Norbert Pechuli, and my late brother Lorenz Pechuli,” Cecil Pechuli told the audience. “Each scholarship is a living memorial to an enduring lifetime achievement of my parents and brother, whose lives were dedicated to the community of the San Carlos Apache Tribe, as each were selfless in their own right and offered their help whenever it was needed.”