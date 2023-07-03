Pechuli

COVID claimed Cecil Pechuli's parents and brother within weeks of one another in 2020.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Cecil Pechuli lost his mom, dad and older brother to COVID-19 within weeks of each other in 2020.

He paid tribute to their memories on June 29 at the first annual Norbert Harrison Pechuli, Lorenz Pechuli and Lillie Pechuli Scholarship Fund banquet. The dinner was held at the Apache Gold Casino’s convention center.

