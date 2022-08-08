In this file photo, San Carlos Apache Tribal Chairman Terry Rambler calls for the crowd at Oak Flat in 2015 to contact senators and congressmen to repeal the federal land swap for the Resolution Copper project, near Superior.
The San Carlos Apache Tribe will be receiving assistance from the U.S. Environment Protection Agency and U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development in an initiative intended to help it resolve an unsafe wastewater system.
The San Carlos Reservation is one of 11 communities around the nation that will participate in the Closing America’s Wastewater Access Gap Community Initiative. The program is being piloted in communities where residents lack basic wastewater management that is essential to protecting their health and the environment.
EPA and USDA will jointly leverage technical assistance resources to help historically underserved communities identify and pursue federal funding opportunities — including from the new Bipartisan Infrastructure Law – to address their wastewater needs and eliminate harmful exposure to backyard sewage.
The program was announced Aug. 2 at a joint press conference in Lowndes County, Alabama, one of the participating communities.
Wastewater produced on the San Carlos Apache Reservation is currently managed through septic systems and, in the more populated communities near San Carlos, a centralized lagoon disposal facility.
“The tribal environmental office recently surveyed septic systems and identified concerns with failing systems that may impact local water resources,” EPA spokesman Joshua Alexander said. “The pilot will help the tribe develop a community solutions plan that will help prevent these failures from happening in the future.”
“San Carlos Apache Tribe strongly supports the EPA Pilot Program as a positive step toward providing modern wastewater facilities to the Tribal community to improve health, welfare, and quality of life,” said Tribal Chairman Terry Rambler.
EPA will leverage its technical assistance grants to develop wastewater assessments and community solution plans to address the wastewater challenges, Alexander said.
He said San Carlos Apache is also part of the USDA’s newly launched Rural Partners Network that will help communities access resources for not just water and wastewater, but also housing and other community development services.
The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides $11.7 billion in loans and grants to communities for a wide range of water-quality infrastructure projects, including wastewater solutions. The initial funding for this initiative is approximately $5 million nationally.
“I want to acknowledge the San Carlos Apache Tribe’s leadership in highlighting — and working with us to address — basic sanitation disparities in their community,” said EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator Martha Guzman. “We are excited about this opportunity to strengthen EPA’s partnership with the Tribe and make progress towards tackling their wastewater infrastructure needs.”
“This is an important day for the San Carlos Apache Tribe and its members who have been dealing with a system that is over capacity for some time,” USDA Rural Development Arizona State Director Charlene Fernandez said. “In partnership with the EPA, we at USDA will have a broader reach to tackle water issues that are the most critical and oftentimes the most challenging.”