Terry Rambler

In this file photo, San Carlos Apache Tribal Chairman Terry Rambler calls for the crowd at Oak Flat in 2015 to contact senators and congressmen to repeal the federal land swap for the Resolution Copper project, near Superior.

 FILE PHOTO

The San Carlos Apache Tribe will be receiving assistance from the U.S. Environment Protection Agency and U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development in an initiative intended to help it resolve an unsafe wastewater system.

The San Carlos Reservation is one of 11 communities around the nation that will participate in the Closing America’s Wastewater Access Gap Community Initiative. The program is being piloted in communities where residents lack basic wastewater management that is essential to protecting their health and the environment.

