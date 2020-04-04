THATCHER- A truck drove off a road and hit two telephone poles Friday night, shutting off electricity to the neighborhood for a short period of time.
A driver was headed north on Reay Lane when his truck went across the railroad tracks, up onto the curb, over the sidewalk and through a telephone pole. The truck then continued on, damaged a fence and ran into another power pole.
Thatcher Fire Department Chief Mike Payne said the electrical lines didn’t touch the ground but electricity was shut off to the area for a short time. The electrical pole that carried the mainline remained suspended between two other polls.
Thatcher Police Department Chief Shaffen Woods said the driver was uninjured, but a driving under the influence investigation is underway.