A teenager who admitted stealing a vehicle and leading officers from multiple agencies on a high-speed chase was sentenced to four years' probation Tuesday.
According to police reports, a Safford police officer saw a white Chevy Silverado truck traveling about 60 miles an hour in a 35 mile an hour zone on U.S. 70 around 5:30 a.m. March 29. When the officer tried to pull it over, the driver sped through a red light, swerving to avoid another truck in the intersection.
The officer stopped chasing the truck at Highway 70 and Webster Road.
According to the report, the officer could not get close enough to read the license plate during the chase, but noticed it had a sticker on the passenger side window.
Shortly before 10 a.m., a truck was reported stolen from the Bowman Consulting yard and officers realized it matched the description of the Silverado in the earlier chase and another chase on the San Carlos reservation.
Officers learned that a white Chevy Silverado had accelerated past a motor vehicle accident on Highway 70 and almost hit a San Carlos police officer, prompting a chase.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, spike strips were placed on the road and the driver of the truck, 19-year-old Raymone Damien Aragon, lost control.
Aragon fled on foot, but was apprehended and taken into custody. Blood tests showed Aragon had methamphetamine in his system.
It was later confirmed the Silverado had been stolen vehicle from Bowman Consulting.
Detectives thought the Silverado was also involved in a fatal hit and run which occurred earlier in the morning on Highway 70 near Bylas at mile marker 294, but later determined it was not.
According to the Graham County Attorney's Office, Aragon pled guilty to burglary, unlawful flight, criminal damage and DUI. In addition to being placed on probation, Aragon was ordered to pay $14,743 in restitution to Bowman Consulting.
Graham County Attorney Kenneth Angle said in statement that Aragon began using methamphetamine at 13 and he thought Aragon should get a chance at probation and rehabilitation.