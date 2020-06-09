A Tucson man was killed Tuesday when his experimental plane crashed just shy of the Safford airport.
The victim was identified as 79-year-old Delos "Dee" Echlin. Graham County Undersheriff Jeff McCormies said Echlin's family was notified of his death and an autopsy would be held Wednesday.
According to a Sheriff's Office report, Echlin left Tucson International Airport shortly after 8 a.m., bound for the Safford airport. His plane went off radar around 8:50. McCormies said no mayday calls were made.
The plane hit a hillside near Sanchez Road and Airport Road, just short of the airport. A local resident called the Sheriff's Office around noon to report that the plane was on the hill.
The Safford Fire Department, which brought their "jaws of life," and Graham County Search and Rescue also responded to the crash scene, along with NTSB investigators.