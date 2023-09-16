Participation in a volunteer project to create personal care kits to be distributed by first-response agencies and charitable organizations to persons in crisis exceeded expectations.
Emily Clonts, a project organizer for JustServe.org in the Gila Valley, said the some 70 volunteers who showed up Saturday morning at the Graham County General Services Building to donate goods and help assemble the care packages was a pleasant surprise considering only 12 persons had signed up in advance of the event.
"It was a great community effort to put things together and benefit a lot of non-profit organizations in our valley," she said.
Clonts said 364 kits, which included donated non-perishable food items and hygenic items, were assembled in all. Nearly 300 of them were allocated to Samaritan House, SEACUS and Mount Graham Regional Medical Center. The remainder went to local law enforcement agencies, which will provide them as needed to individuals and families in crisis.
Clonts said the volunteers weren't affiliated with any one organization or group, but rather represented a cross-section of the community that simply wanted to come and help. Once the volunteers started putting the kits together, it only took roughly an hour to complete them, she said.
In addition to the items for the kits, donors contributed a number of canned goods. Clonts said these will be distributed among local food pantries.
Clonts said Saturday's project was not a one-time event.
“Our 9/11 service project is Neighbors Helping Neighbors, and we would love to have the opportunity to serve anyone in need in the Graham County Area," she said. "That’s our goal, and we would like it to be bigger every year.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.