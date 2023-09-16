230920-news-servicekits

Some 70 volunteers turned up at the Graham County General Services Building Saturday morning to assemble personal care kits that will be provided as needed to persons in crisis. 

Participation in a volunteer project to create personal care kits to be distributed by first-response agencies and charitable organizations to persons in crisis exceeded expectations.

Emily Clonts, a project organizer for JustServe.org in the Gila Valley, said the some 70 volunteers who showed up Saturday morning at the Graham County General Services Building to donate goods and help assemble the care packages was a pleasant surprise considering only 12 persons had signed up in advance of the event.

The emergency kits that were assembled Saturday morning included hygiene supplies and a blanket. 
Volunteers assembled 364 personal care kits Saturday morning.
Using a sort of buffet-line approach to assembling the kits, volunteers made short work of the task, finishing up in about an hour.

Forming a construction line, 70 volunteers put together hygiene kits to be handed out through local emergency services. 
Volunteers who stepped up to help assemble personal care kits on Saturday included a number of local youth.

Reach Brooke Curley at brooke@eacourier.com.

