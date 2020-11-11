Thatcher voters may have voted down the school district’s request for a $9 million bond, but that doesn’t mean they’re going to give up, Superintendent Matt Petersen said.
The school district will likely ask voters for a bond in November 2022 because the reasons board members asked for a bond last week will still exist then, Petersen said.
TUSD board members hoped to use the funds for three construction projects, but 56 percent of the 3,541 voters or 1,994, shot it down.
Petersen said he and governing board members purposely placed the bond on November’s ballot so it would essentially just replace an old bond being paid off in FY21. Had it passed, taxpayers would actually have seen their taxes decrease from $2.79 for every $100 of assessed valuation of their home to $2.50 for every $100 assessed.
Because of COVID-19, Petersen said he was unable to hold several meetings about the proposal. Moreover, there was a group in the community not connected with the school district that thought taxes would be increasing and spread that message, he said.
“They didn’t come in here and visit with me and I didn’t put it out there as well as I probably could have,” Petersen said. “Now we’ll just go back to the drawing board. It’s what the district needs because we’re going to run out of classrooms at the high school. We have the highest enrollment at the high school that we’ve ever had and we’re planning on getting more kids because the middle school classes the next three years are higher.”
The first project would have involved adding three or four additional classrooms to the high school and building an auxiliary gym of 10,00 square feet at a cost of roughly $3-$3.5 million, he said. The school currently has roughly 500 students attending school in-person and they need the additional 4,500 square feet, he said.
The school’s existing gym is in such high demand by student athletes and city events, students are sometimes staying as late as 10 p.m. at night, Petersen said. The auxiliary gym could host host practices and junior varsity events to ease the burden on the existing gym.
The second project would have either be a remodel of the elementary school or the construction of an entirely new K-2 primary school, Petersen said. Portions of the existing school were built in 1971 and 1980 and while the building itself is structurally sound, the classrooms are too small and it is showing the signs of once leaky roofs and considerable wear and tear, he said.
The governing board had considered building a new primary school on 40 acres the district owns in Daily Estates, but rejected that idea because of transportation and food service expenses, he said.
If the school had opted to remodel the 10,000 square foot school, Petersen said they would have make the rooms larger, install new bathrooms and carpeting, upgrade the wiring for today’s technology and do some roof work.
A new school would consist of a 10-classroom wing, he said.
Either project was expected to run around $2 million, Petersen said.
The final project, at $4 million, would have remodeled some of the middle school’s classrooms, plus its science, band and wood shop areas, he said. There’d been discussions of turning the wood shop into two classrooms.
For now, Petersen said the district turn their attention to some smaller projects it can more easily budget, like repaving parking lots and lighting.
Once they get closer to 2022, they’ll re-evaluate.
“Ultimately for us we’ll re-analyze it and plan and do a better job of communicating what exactly it may have been that people misunderstood,” Petersen said.