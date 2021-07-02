While it’s true some kids struggled with online schooling during the pandemic, another segment of the students thrived. In fact, so many Thatcher students did well, the Thatcher Unified School District is starting an online academy.
Superintendent Matt Petersen said the district conducted a survey of roughly 70 students who participated in remote learning last year. They discovered a majority of the older students and their parents preferred that mode of learning.
In fact, three students graduated early last year while learning remotely, he said.
The district asked for and received permission from the Arizona Department of Education to continue offering an online curriculum via the Edgenuity platform to students in the seventh through 12th grades.
High school students trying to catch up on credits have been using Edgenuity for awhile, but now even more classes will be offered, Petersen said.
Registration for the Eagle Online Academy began Thursday, July 1 via the district’s website.
“A lot of the students said they liked remote learning because they didn’t have to deal with the social aspects of school,” Petersen said.
Students enrolled in the academy and their parents will continue to work with teachers, school administrators and counselors to ensure they are meeting all of the state’s requirements for graduation, Petersen said. They’ll remain eligible to participate in sports and can visit campus on Fridays if they’re in need of extra assistance, just like any other student.
While the state will only fund 95% of the academy, Petersen said he feared if they didn’t offer the academy the district would lose students to charter or other online schools.
The beauty of the online program is students can work at their own pace and set their own hours as long as they complete tasks within specific timeframes, Petersen said.
As odd as it may sound, he knew of students who consistently studied from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. last year, he said.