Voters rejected Thatcher Unified School District's request for a $9 million bond Tuesday night 56-44 percent.
According to Graham County's Elections Department, 1,970 voters voted "No" to the bond, which would have been spread over three construction projects. Slightly more than 1,500 voters voted in favor.
TUSD Superintendent Matthew Petersen released the following statement via email: "TUSD#4 will continue to provide the best education possible for our students. Unfortunately with the outcome, the leadership team will go back to the drawing board moving forward so we don't experience a “NO” vote again."
The first project would have involved adding three or four additional classrooms to the high school and building an auxiliary gym of 10,00 square feet at a cost of roughly $3-$3.5 million, he said. The school currently has roughly 500 students attending school in-person and they need the additional 4,500 square feet, he said.
The school’s existing gym is in such high demand by student athletes and city events, students are sometimes staying as late as 10 p.m. at night, Petersen said. The auxiliary gym could host host practices and junior varsity events to ease the burden on the existing gym.
The second project would have either be a remodel of the elementary school or the construction of an entirely new K-2 primary school, Petersen said. Portions of the existing school were built in 1971 and 1980 and while the building itself is structurally sound, the classrooms are too small and it is showing the signs of once leaky roofs and considerable wear and tear, he said.
The governing board had considered building a new primary school on 40 acres the district owns in Daily Estates, but rejected that idea because of transportation and food service expenses, he said.
If the school had opted to remodel the 10,000 square foot school, Petersen said they would have make the rooms larger, install new bathrooms and carpeting, upgrade the wiring for today’s technology and do some roof work.
A new school would consist of a 10 classroom wing, he said.
Either project was expected to run around $2 million, Petersen said.
The final project, at $4 million, would have some of the middle school’s classrooms, plus its science, band and wood shop areas, he said. There’s been discussions of turning the wood shop into two classrooms.
Petersen said he and governing board members purposely timed it so the new bond would have just replaced an old bond, which is being paid off in FY21. Taxpayers have been paying $2.79 for every $100 of assessed valuation of their homes. If the new bond had been approved, they would have been paying an average of $2.50 for every $100 over the life of the nine-year bond.
Taxpayers approved a $7.5 million bond in November 2012, with $4.9 million going toward the construction of the middle school.
The board had other projects it would like to have pursued, including lighting around the athletic fields and the purchase of land near the high school, but they did not think it wise to seek a bond that would’ve raised people’s taxes more, Petersen said. Theoretically, the district could have pursued a bond as high as $14 million.