SAFFORD — A motorist who reportedly hit two parked vehicles was arrested by Safford Police for driving under the influence.
Near midnight on Jan. 26, a Dodge Ram pickup truck struck a Pontiac sedan and a Ford Escape parked on the shoulder of 8th Avenue. Neither of the vehicles hit was occupied. The Escape apparently rolled forward, colliding with a parked Chevrolet Tahoe, which was also unoccupied.
According to one police report, witnesses said the driver, later identified as Nikki Errante, tried to put the heavily damaged truck in gear after the accident. Witnesses also reportedly claimed that a passenger, later identified as Errante’s husband, said they should leave the scene. However, a second police report stated no one actually saw the two inside the truck.
Both allegedly showed signs of being under the influence of alcohol, and police reportedly saw a spilled container of hard lemonade inside the Dodge Ram. Errante reportedly denied opening the container, saying it must have come open during the crash. She was unable to show proof of insurance, according to one report.
She reportedly had slight swelling around one eye, and said she had struck her head in the collision; an ambulance was called. She reportedly said she was “OK” and did not need to go to the hospital, then was cleared by the ambulance crew. Police conducted one field sobriety test, which Errante reportedly failed, but made no further tests due to her reported unsteadiness.
Errante was arrested and transported to the Safford Police Department, where she provided a blood sample, then released to family. The Dodge was towed by Magnum Towing. At their owners’ request (all three vehicles struck belonged to the same owners), the Pontiac and Escape were removed from the shoulder by Nuttall’s Towing.