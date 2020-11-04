Two Phoenix-area people who led authorities on a high speed chase through Pima are facing drug and fraud charges after being arrested Saturday.
According to a Pima police report, the pursuit began when an officer tried to pull over a station wagon for speeding, but the driver accelerated away instead. The driver hit speeds of over 100 miles an hour down Highway 70, but authorities decided to end the pursuit because the only crime being committed was unlawful flight and a DPS trooper had been able to get the car's license plate.
After conferring with each other, authorities retrieved multiple yellow bags that had been thrown from the vehicle south of Eden Road. According to reports, one of the bags had a white crystal substance that appeared to be methamphetamine in it.
Later that day, Pima officers learned the car was found by San Carlos police and its occupants, Ryan Lapsley, 31, of Glendale, and Ashleigh Wilhelm, 31, of Peoria, had been taken into custody.
Officers found a firearm, lockpicking equipment, and a pry bar in the car, along with car batteries, golf clubs and two printers. According to the report, a further investigation revealed two counterfeit bills were also found in the car and a $100 bill was found in the scanner along with cotton paper. Moreover, credit cards and personal identification cards that did not belong to Wilhelm or Lapsley were also found.
Lapsley and Wilhelm were arrested on the suspicion of possession of a forgery device, fraudulent schemes and artifices, identity theft and possession of a dangerous drug for sale.
According to reports, Wilhelm is also a suspect in a Walmart theft involving $1,000 worth of items.