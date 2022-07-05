Safford Police Department has confirmed two persons are dead following a sequence of violent incidents Monday in the 1200 block of Central Avenue.
The department identified one of those dead as Miguel Garcia, of Safford. According to a release, SPD responded to the report of a burglary in the neighborhood about 1:52 a.m. The release said the homeowners reported that a male, who they recognized as one of their neighbors, had broken into their home.
The alleged intruder, later identified as Garcia, entered the home armed with a knife and reportedly approached the two residents. The release said the residents attempted to retreat into a bedroom and later a bathroom. According to the witnesses' account, Garcia continue to approach them and said they would have to kill him.
Apparently, that's when one of the residents retrieved a pistol and shot Garcia, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.
SPD said when officers attempted to contact Garcia's next of kin, they "were unable to gain a response." They entered the home in the same Central Avenue neighborhood, where multiple sources said Garcia lived with his father, and discovered another victim dead in a bedroom.
Police did not confirm the identity of the deceased victim, but multiple sources indicated it was Garcia's father. Property records for 1212 Central Ave. list Hector Garcia as the homeowner.
Although SFD did not indicate a manner of death for Miguel Garcia's next of kin, the release noted, "Initial evidence and statements suggest that Garcia acted alone."
Neighbor Morgan Maylen said she was awakened in the wee hours of July 4 to what she thought were fireworks, heard some commotion, and couldn’t go back to sleep.
“Cops knocked on [the] door early morning [and] asked if everyone was accounted for and OK, then reported a homicide next door,” she said.
Officers were still at the scene as of 9 a.m., and they could be seen entering and exiting one of two residences taped off for investigation, apparently gathering evidence.
Safford Police Chief Glen Orr declined further comment.