Two Pima firefighters received minor injuries Friday evening while fighting a house fire.
One firefighter experienced heat exhaustion while another burned his hands. Both were treated on the scene by Lifeline ambulance crews.
The fire began in a wood pile on 400 West Street before spreading to a storage shed and the house, said Pima Fire Chief Scott Howell.
There’s fire damage to the back of the house, but the main part of the home is still livable, Howell said. He has not completed a full damage assessment of the home and doesn’t yet know the cost of the damage.
The fire, which took two and a half hours to extinguish, remains under investigation. Pima was assisted by the Thatcher Fire Department.