Two fires in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests' Clifton Ranger District are threatening the Rose Peak lookout fire tower, private properties and State Highway 191. Authorities will be closing both lanes of the highway for seven days beginning at 6 a.m. Tuesday.
The Bringham Fire was ignited by lightning on Saturday and the fire has grown to approximately 500, according to the USDA Forest Service.
Greenlee County Sheriff Tim Sumner said the Bringham Fire is located in treacherous and steep terrain near Rose Peak and Red Mountain and at 0% contained, he believes it will soon join the nearby Tinney Fire.
The Tinney Fire, too, was sparked by lightning, Sumner said.
According to a Forest Service news release, authorities are concerned about low relative humidity, high winds and competition for resources from other incidents. Hotshot crews and other crews are fighting the fire from the ground and the air.
The road closure will stretch from the Blue Vista overlook to mile-marker 189 for at least a week.