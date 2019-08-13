GRAHAM COUNTY — Last weekend, an operation by multiple law enforcement agencies led to the arrest of two men on charges of luring minors for sexual exploitation.
According to a Graham County Sheriff’s Office news release, the covert operation was conducted Aug. 9-10. Participating agencies included the GCSO, Safford and Thatcher Police Departments and Arizona Department of Public Safety, with assistance from the Department of Homeland Security.
“The operation was a success and the two suspects were booked pending review by the Graham County Attorney’s Office,” the release read.
The suspects, booked into the Graham County Jail on Aug. 10, were identified as Billy Bishop, 67, and Christopher Decker, 28. Bishop was charged with luring a minor for sexual exploitation, aggravated luring a minor for sexual exploitation, sexual exploitation of a minor, sexual extortion and sexual conduct with a minor. Decker was charged with luring a minor for sexual exploitation. Both are awaiting a preliminary hearing.
“The Graham County Sheriff’s Office wishes to thank all the agencies that participated in this operation,” the release read.
The GCSO also reminded parents to discuss Internet safety and the dangers of social media use with their children.
Due to the covert nature of the operation and to the agencies involved, further details on the case were not immediately available.
Greenlee County Sheriff’s Office also announced an arrest centering on sexual assault of a minor.
On Monday, Aug. 12, Greenlee County Sheriff’s Office announced that Michael L. Acosta, 65 was charged with sexual assault and sexual conduct with a minor, charges that resulted from an investigation into an incident at the Apache Grove Bar.
Acosta is being held on $200,000 cash bond.