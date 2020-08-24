Two teenagers wandered too far from the trail near Soldier Creek on Mount Graham Friday night and had to be rescued by Graham County Search and Rescue.
The two 18-year-olds were reported lost by a friend Friday night and the search and rescue team was called out around 11 p.m.
The Graham County Sheriff Office was able to call one of the teens on a cell phone and the teen’s coordinates were retrieved. At 2 a.m. Saturday GCSR found the teens and brought them back to the trail. The teens were not harmed and had food and water while they were lost.