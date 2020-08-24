graham county so.jpg
BOBBY JOE SMITH

Two teenagers wandered too far from the trail near Soldier Creek on Mount Graham Friday night and had to be rescued by Graham County Search and Rescue.

The two 18-year-olds were reported lost by a friend Friday night and the search and rescue team was called out around 11 p.m.

The Graham County Sheriff Office was able to call one of the teens on a cell phone and the teen’s coordinates were retrieved. At 2 a.m. Saturday GCSR found the teens and brought them back to the trail. The teens were not harmed and had food and water while they were lost.

