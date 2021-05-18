Finding new friends and making connections can be difficult, but there is a club just for that in the Gila Valley.
When Elizabeth Hughes, club executive director, and Adam O’Doherty, club founder, moved to Graham County in 2019, they were excited to get to know the community and make friends. However, they struggled.
“When I first moved here, it was really hard to navigate where the opportunities were. I ended up leaving town a lot because I didn’t know about the opportunities to engage here,” said O’Doherty.
When working in Oregon, O’Doherty said he encountered a group designed to help newcomers make friends and community connections, increase community member retention and promote positive mental health.
Hughes and O’Doherty designed the Eastern Arizona Outsiders Club based on this other group, setting up monthly mixers and quarterly events in Graham County. They were hoping for similar results.
The first Eastern Arizona Outsiders Club meeting was in November of 2019. After the first few meetings, Hughes and O’Doherty received multiple positive responses to the club.
“We’ve had a lot of individuals come up to us saying, “This has been amazing for me. It makes me want to stay in this community now,” Hughes said.
Although the pandemic halted club meetings, Hughes said the members of the club helped each other through the isolation.
“They still stayed connected through COVID to keep their minds sane. We had to suspend all activities and operations, but we kept people informed,” Hughes said.
Before the pandemic, 30-45 people would meet at Hughes’ house, local restaurants or bars. On May 5, roughly 150 people showed up when the club threw a Cinco de Mayo party at the Stadium Club. The first mixer of the year will be in June.
“We never thought it would grow this exponentially,” she said.
No membership fee is required to join the club. They simply ask people who attend the club to keep an open mind, a positive attitude and not discriminate against anyone else in the club.
“The future for this is to get bigger and to include more active community members to help provide those kinds of outlets for these transplants and other community members trying to get connected. This is so they can understand where the volunteer opportunities are and where they can provide their skill sets. It’s not just social networking, but to plug them into opportunities within the community,” O’Doherty said.
The word “outsider” has multiple meanings to the group, O’Doherty and Hughes agreed. The club is for people to get outside of their own tight inner circles and out into the community. Also, the word is a signal of understanding and companionship to those who feel like they are outsiders. Eventually, the club’s name will be changed from the Eastern Arizona Outsiders Club to the Eastern Arizona Outreach Club, Hughes said.
Although Hughes and O’Doherty pay for the club’s activities, Hughes said they won’t accept monetary donations. However, if anyone wanted to assist in the club’s growth, they can volunteer their time.
“We want that time, that physical help,” Hughes said. “My biggest need is people’s time.”
The best way to help the club grow would be to donating time to the effort of setting up events, Hughes said.
There’s a side benefit to the club, too, O’Doherty said.
“These interconnections the folks are making are keeping them here in the community a lot more, which means their dollars are staying here too,” he said.