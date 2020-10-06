You still have a chance to make a difference in your community via the 2020 U.S. Census.
Thanks to the federal courts, the Sept. 30 deadline to participate has been pushed back to Oct. 31. Numerous organizations had sued to extend the deadline because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ashley Smith, Graham County Census coordinator, said the extension will give enumerators additional time to knock on the doors of several households to either confirm residents' online registration information or to help them fill out the Census.
Smith said she's been told there are roughly 250 households on the San Carlos Apache reservation north of the Gila River to the Greenlee County line that haven't been counted. There are another 96 households within Graham County that also need to be counted, she said.
"Even if there's just one person living there, that's $30,000," Smith said.
For every person who fills out the Census, Graham County will receive roughly $3,000 a year for 10 years from the federal government. In other words, for every person who doesn’t fill out the Census, $30,000 will be lost over the course of 10 years.
That money helps pay for such things as Meals on Wheels, the Head Start education/nutrition program for children, libraries, roads, bridges and parks. It also helps fund housing and utility assistance programs and first responders. The Census also determines the number of seats each state will have in the U.S. House of Representatives and they are used to draw congressional and state legislative districts.
In the hopes of boosting the county's numbers, a booth will be set up at the Graham County Fair this weekend and at the Safford Lions 5K and 10K Fun Run Oct. 24 at EAC Discovery Park, Smith said.
Area schools, the City of Safford and the Town of Thatcher have also extended their competitions until the end of the month, she said.