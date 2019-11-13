SUPERIOR — The schedule for the U.S. Highway 60 Pinto Creek Bridge project has been updated through Nov. 22.
• Monday, Nov. 18 — Lane restrictions and flaggers between 6:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
• Tuesday, Nov. 19 — Full closure between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Lane restrictions and flaggers, if needed, between 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
• Wednesday, Nov. 20 — Lane restrictions and flaggers between 6:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
• Thursday, Nov. 21 — Full closure between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Lane restrictions and flaggers, if needed, between 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
• Friday, Nov. 22 — Lane restrictions and flaggers between 6:30 a.m. and noon.
Additional updates will be provided if the dates change.
During the Tuesday and Thursday full closures, all eastbound vehicles will be redirected at State Route 177 in Superior, and westbound vehicles will be redirected at the west end of Miami, Ariz. Traffic will not be allowed to queue at the closure locations.
Because of the potential for long delays, motorists may want to plan trips before or after the full closures.
For more information, go to https://bit.ly/2qRK75K.