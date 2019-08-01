SAFFORD — An unlicensed teen driver was reportedly behind the wheel in a July 29 single-vehicle accident, in which no injuries were reported.
The vehicle went into a ditch near the New Testament Baptist Church on U.S. Highway 191 that Monday afternoon. Safford Police officers and a Graham County Sheriff’s Deputy responded, and were later joined by an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper.
The deputy was advised, according to his report, that the 15-year-old female driver had no license or permit. She was reportedly attempting a right turn into the church parking lot when the vehicle lost its power steering. This, combined with a hard-to-push brake pedal, apparently sent the vehicle into the ditch. The deputy’s report gave no indication that Monday’s rainstorm was a factor.
Upon his arrival, the DPS trooper took over the investigation and cited the 15-year-old’s mother for letting the 15 year old drive. The mother was not named in the deputy’s report. The vehicle was removed by Magnum Towing.
Monday’s storm, during which the accident took place, dropped one-tenth of an inch of rain on the area, according to the University of Arizona Meteorological Network. July saw under a half-inch total of rainfall, bringing the total preceipitation in the Gila Valle to 2.92 inches year-to-date.
David Bell contributed to this report