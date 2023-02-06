Underground Railroad is topic of next EAC Discovery Park lecture Feb 6, 2023 Feb 6, 2023 Updated 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Eastern Arizona College’s Discovery Park lecture series will continue Saturday with a presentation on a historic effort that helped some 100,000 Black persons achieve freedom.Denise Crockett will speak on "A Closer Look at the Underground Railroad" at 6 p.m. in the Jupiter Room of the main Discovery Park building, 1651 W. Discovery Park Blvd., Safford.Admission to the event is free and the presentation is suitable for all ages.All are invited to enjoy this Black History Month presentation on the Underground Railroad and the role that handmade, coded quilts played in helping in the network's operations.For more information about this free seminar or EAC’s Discovery Park, contact park director, Paul Anger at (928) 428-6260. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Culture Load comments Most Popular Family of missing girl still seeking leads FMI updates community during townhall meeting Remodel project adds new elegance to downtown Safford 'It's just time': She's closing shop but Empie's legacy lives on Fort Thomas girls win region, advance to 1A state tourney Local shutterbugs showcase Greenlee 'Gems' Desert Cat Rescue Cat of the Week Volunteers to help clean up illegal tire dump site Ranchers to receive payment for carcass removal MIDDLE OF SOMEWHERE Scaling Mount Graham's fabled ice caves Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit