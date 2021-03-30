Cathy Benavidez, Wildkitten Den preschool director, remembers when parents struggled to pay for preschool. Now, thanks to the United Way of Graham and Greenlee Counties, she says parents are having an easier time.
Benavidez was working at the Morenci preschool four years ago when the Get Ready program was created using United Way grant funding.
“When I took over, we had a lot of parents in the red. Once we got this funding, nobody is in the red anymore,” she said. “It helped everybody.”
The parents would especially struggle around Christmas, she said. When parents had to choose between presents for their children or paying for childcare, the parents would fall behind in their payments. It was a constant struggle for parents to catch up on their children’s preschool payments.
“It’s just a relief for them to know their babies will be taken care of. You see it on their faces all the time,” Benavidez said.
Last week the United Way of Graham and Greenlee counties announced it had awarded $63,398 to the Get Ready program.
Graham County Schools Superintendent Donna McGaughey oversees the program. Over the past four years, she said preschools in Graham and Greenlee counties have used the funding for scholarships or for purchasing playground and schoolyard equipment..
These scholarships are specifically for parents who aren’t on the extreme low-income spectrum, but who work and still struggle to pay for their children’s preschool.
“Our grant has started again, and I just signed the first voucher this week,” she said. “This upcoming year we will be helping six pre-schools.”
It’s an incredibly important grant because preschool can determine the success of the rest of the child’s school career, McGaughey said.
Schools eligible for the grant must be enrolled in the state’s First Things First program and meet curriculum and literacy standards, she said. The families who receive the assistance are selected by the schools.
“Between August of 2019 and December of 2020, the Get Ready grant awarded 265 scholarships to five centers,” she said.
Each scholarship is tailored to the monthly preschool attendance price and the parents’ needs, McGaughey said. Scholarships range from $15 a month to $250, and 74 children received scholarships during the last grant cycle.
Ashley Montoya, director of the First United Methodist Preschool and Day Care Center, said families who receive the scholarships are always grateful.
The tuition of the daycare and First United Methodist preschool is $665 a month per full-time child. This amount is almost as much as rent for many families, she said. Even if a scholarship can help lower a tuition cost by $100, these working parents are always relieved to receive it, she said.
“Sometimes they rely on that $100,” she said. “That could be purchasing them groceries or gas to get to work.”