Up, up and away: Balloons fill local skies BY EA COURIER STAFF Dec 30, 2022 Dec 30, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago A balloon seen from below at the Safford Middle School football field on the first day of the Gila Valley Balloon Extravaganza, Thursday morning. PHOTO KEVIN RULAND The threat of inclement weather Thursday did not keep the third annual Gila Valley Balloon Extravaganza grounded.Nine of the huge inflatable aircraft launched successfully from the Safford Middle School football field on the morning of the event's first day.While the forecast out of the National Weather Service in Tucson called for rain and snow that morning for most of the state, the weather was mostly cooperative in and around Safford.Local photographer Kevin Ruland was on hand to get most of the pictures shared here.The Balloon Extravaganza was scheduled to end Sunday, New Year's Day. A New Year's Eve "glow" event was planned at the football field for Saturday. Look for additional photos from the remaining days of the Balloon Extravaganza on the eacourier.com website and in the Jan. 7 print edition of the Eastern Arizona Courier. Balloons inflating on the Safford Middle School football field Thursday morning. PHOTO KEVIN RULAND An airborne balloon peeks up from behind two inflating craft Thursday morning at the Safford Middle School football field. PHOTO KEVIN RULAND Two balloons are seen here aloft Thursday morning after successfully launching from the Safford Middle School football field. PHOTO KEVIN RULAND A crew helps get a balloon ready to launch Thursday morning. PHOTO KEVIN RULAND AZ Air Ventures, LLC, co-owner Susan Lindsey waves from the basket of her balloon Thursday morning. Lindsey and her husband, Greg, are the founders of the Gila Valley Balloon Extravaganza. PHOTO KEVIN RULAND Clara Ochoa smiles as she assists on a balloon ground crew Thursday morning at the Safford Middle School football field. PHOTO KEVIN RULAND An aerial view of balloons being prepared for launch Thursday morning from the Safford Middle School football field. COURTESY PHOTO SUSAN LINDSEY Tags Extravaganza Balloon Meteorology Weather Aircraft Forecast Safford Middle School National Weather Service Football Field