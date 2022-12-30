Photo Dec 28 2022, 8 08 06 PM.jpg

A balloon seen from below at the Safford Middle School football field on the first day of the Gila Valley Balloon Extravaganza, Thursday morning.

The threat of inclement weather Thursday did not keep the third annual Gila Valley Balloon Extravaganza grounded.

Nine of the huge inflatable aircraft launched successfully from the Safford Middle School football field on the morning of the event's first day.

Photo Dec 28 2022, 8 16 18 PM.jpg

Balloons inflating on the Safford Middle School football field Thursday morning.
Photo Jul 05 2022, 12 50 21 AM.jpg

An airborne balloon peeks up from behind two inflating craft Thursday morning at the Safford Middle School football field.
Photo Jul 05 2022, 12 47 44 AM.jpg

Two balloons are seen here aloft Thursday morning after successfully launching from the Safford Middle School football field. 
IMG_0026.jpg

A crew helps get a balloon ready to launch Thursday morning.
Susan Lindsey

AZ Air Ventures, LLC, co-owner Susan Lindsey waves from the basket of her balloon Thursday morning. Lindsey and her husband, Greg, are the founders of the Gila Valley Balloon Extravaganza.
Clara Ochoa

Clara Ochoa smiles as she assists on a balloon ground crew Thursday morning at the Safford Middle School football field.
Aerial view

An aerial view of balloons being prepared for launch Thursday morning from the Safford Middle School football field.

