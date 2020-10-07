Paying for psychiatrist visits and prescriptions can be pricey for those who don’t have insurance and one local resident has decided to do his part to help out, if just a little.
Mike Garcia, who once worked for both Wellness Connection and South Eastern Arizona Behavioral Health Services, teamed up with the Safford Lions Club and Eastern Arizona College to create the Safford Lions 5K and 10K Fun Run. Funds raised from the mental health awareness event, which will be Oct. 24 at EAC Discovery Park, will go to directly fund community members in need of extra assistance for mental health counseling services or medication.
The former peer support specialist and substance abuse counselor said he has personally seen the need for what he calls a “bridge of funding” for those who struggle to pay for their behavioral health visits and medications.
“If we as a community don’t stand up for them, who will?” he asked.
Maria Contreras, who assists individuals overcome addiction at Canyonlands Healthcare, said she’s seen an uptick of local patients seeking mental health assistance who are struggling to pay their medical bills. Many are people who make too much money to qualify for the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System, but don’t have health insurance through their employment.
Others are on AHCCCS, but it doesn’t pay for psychotropic medication, Contreras said.
“It’s really hard because the pharmacy doesn’t have many discounts for psychotropic meds,” Contreras said.
According to the 2019 Arizona State Health Assessment, in 2015 and 2016 more than 20 percent of Arizonans between the ages of 18 to 25 reported having a mental health illness in the past year and only half of those received mental health services. The number of people who received services is below the national average, which is 12 percent.