A brush fire behind several residences shut down South First Avenue between West 11th Street and West Relation Street for about 90 minutes Friday morning.
Clark Bingham, Safford Fire Department chief, said his firefighters were called to the scene just before 10:30 a.m.. The fire was located within the canal banks behind the homes and he didn’t know what started it.
Nobody was hurt and there was no damage to structures. Firefighters were clear of the area by 1 p.m.
“We will be keeping an eye on it throughout the day,” Bingham said. “The fire was probably 200 feet long in trees and bamboo.”
The bamboo brush was incredibly flammable and the stalks burned like gasoline, he said.
The road was closed to allow access for the Safford Fire Department. Traffic was diverted down side streets.