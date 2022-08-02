Church polling place reported out of commission

Two Graham County men who showed up to vote at the 311 Central Ave. polling location search for other options after being told the center’s printers were down.

 PHOTO LAURA JEAN SCHNEIDER/EA COURIER

The Graham County Elections Department has confirmed the voting center at Saint Rose of Lima Parish Church, 311 Central, Safford, is back in operation.

Earlier Tuesday, an equipment malfunction disrupted voting and caused poll workers to direct voters to other locations.

