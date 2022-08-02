featured UPDATE: Church polling place back in service BY EA COURIER STAFF Aug 2, 2022 Aug 2, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Two Graham County men who showed up to vote at the 311 Central Ave. polling location search for other options after being told the center’s printers were down. PHOTO LAURA JEAN SCHNEIDER/EA COURIER Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Graham County Elections Department has confirmed the voting center at Saint Rose of Lima Parish Church, 311 Central, Safford, is back in operation.Earlier Tuesday, an equipment malfunction disrupted voting and caused poll workers to direct voters to other locations.An election official had reported a voting machine printers at the church went out of commission indefinitely about 11:40 a.m.Location inspector Alice Antillon said, “We kind of redirected everyone to other stations to vote.”However, at 2:09 p.m. county Elections Director Hannah Duderstadt said the voting center reopened about an hour after the printers went down.Duderstadt said 893 voters had turned up at county polls as of 2:09 p.m. She observed polling for the primary appeared to be a bit lighter than during a general election.Antillon said the first voter at Saint Rose was in just after 6 a.m. Tuesday when the polling station opened to primary election voters.A small crowd gathered just inside the doors of the church Tuesday morning as folks scrambled to get machines up and running.“Within the last 30 minutes our printers went down," Antillon said at the time.For a full list of polling places in Graham county see https://www.graham.az.gov/502/Vote-Centers---Polling-Places. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Polling Place Politics Voter Alice Antillon Printer Rose Voting Machine Prospective Graham County Hannah Duderstadt Malfunction Load comments Most Popular Freeport interns learn value of pitching in New Mexican restaurant rooted in Sonoran cuisine Local missing have tribal connections, documents show AZ's child welfare system has shown dramatic improvement New owners giving historic eatery a makeover Signups open for square dance lessons BLM seeking comment on 10,000-acre solar project Father, son dead following violent July 4 sequence Trump-backed candidates dominating state races State average gas price falls to $4.46/gallon Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit