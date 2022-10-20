mountain-lion-g6b9a4aa77_1920.jpg

According to the Arizona Game and Fish Department, mountain lion hunting season opened Aug. 16 and runs until May 31, 2023.

Hunters who don’t want to miss getting their spring 2023 tag should take the time now to update their credit card information with the Arizona Game and Fish Department.

If payment is declined at the time of the draw, the application will not be drawn, AZGFD said in a release. The deadline for updates via phone or online is 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 24.

Tags

Load comments