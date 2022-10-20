Hunters who don’t want to miss getting their spring 2023 tag should take the time now to update their credit card information with the Arizona Game and Fish Department.
If payment is declined at the time of the draw, the application will not be drawn, AZGFD said in a release. The deadline for updates via phone or online is 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 24.
The last name and order number on the applicant’s draw receipt (sent by email after submission of the application) are required to update card information. For applicants who can’t locate their receipt, AZGFD can update card information by calling (602) 942-3000, option 5 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Alternately, visit draw.azgfd.com/Payment/Update to make changes online. Payment information must be updated for each species for which an application has been submitted.
The Oct. 24 deadline also applies to purchasing a PointGuard product and ensures that applicants can surrender their hunt permit-tag for any reason and that accumulated bonus points expended to draw that hunt permit-tag will be reinstated. A portal account is no longer required to purchase a PointGuard product. More information can be found at azgfd.gov/pointguard.
Monday is also the final opportunity, for this draw, to opt-in to Arizona E-Tag. Hunters can download the mobile app and opt-in to receive an electronic hunt permit-tag in their AZGFD portal account. Visit azgfd.gov/hunting for more information.
An AZGFD portal account is the only source for finding out draw results and viewing bonus points. Hunters are encouraged to create an account for free at accounts.azgfd.com/account/register.