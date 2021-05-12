Pima schools were “shut down” for about an hour Wednesday morning after a junior high school student reported an individual with a gun was on campus, said Sean Rickert, schools superintendent.
Pima Police Chief Diane Cauthen said in a news release officers were told around 8:30 a.m. that someone may have seen a boy walking toward the school with a handgun.
"School officials placed the school in lockdown. Officers arrived on scene and questioned witnesses. There was no evidence that subject entered into any of the school buildings on campus. The school was search and no subject matching the witness description was found," Cauthen said.
Rickert said after the report was made, students and staff on campus were told to stay in their classes.
“For all intents and purposes, things were locked down while law enforcement did a sweep to assess that there was no threat,” Rickert said.
Parents at the school were notified of the incident and when the shutdown ended, Rickert said.