Flames and smoke rise from another Gila River brushfire late Thursday morning. This one, west of the Solomon bridge, was extinguished by Safford firefighters in three hours. Safford Fire Chief Clark Bingham was unsure what started the fire, but said it was more than likely human-caused.
UPDATED: Another brushfire strikes along Gila River Thursday
