A collision sent one man to the hospital late Wednesday night, spilled sulfuric acid on Highway 70 and resulted in a shutdown of the highway for about an hour.
A Toyota four-runner traveling west on Highway 70 crossed into the on- coming lane and collided with a semi-truck hauling sulfuric acid a mile west of Pima around 11:30 p.m., said Arizona Department of Public Safety Trooper Kameron Lee.
The semi-truck came to rest on its side, partially blocking the westbound lane and losing the majority of its load, Lee said.
As of 8:30 a.m., Lee said the westbound lanes are still blocked and a heavy-duty tow truck has arrived to remove the semi.
The driver of the semi-truck, a 24-year-old Thatcher man, was not hurt. However, the driver of the Toyota, a 19-year-old man from Fort Thomas, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a Tucson hospital, Lee said.
"The roadway and surrounding areas have to be treated from the leak," Lee said. "ADOT is working on that aspect of the cleanup."
Sulfuric acid is used in metal mining and is regularly transported to Freeport-McMoRan mines in Graham and Greenlee counties.