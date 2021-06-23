The Fourth of July is just around the corner and this year families have plenty of options in both Graham and Greenlee counties.
“I feel that it’s extremely important to feel like we’re getting back to normal after COVID, but also to celebrate our love for our country,” said Ashley Smith, Thatcher councilwoman.
Smith is on the Thatcher Independence Day planning committee. Last year, the Town of Thatcher toned down its July 4 celebrations to only a parade and people are excited about this year's festivities.
“It’s nice to be able to do something as a community,” she said.
In Duncan, many of the annual Independence Day sports events were canceled due to the pandemic last year. People watched the fireworks display in their cars, said John Basteen, Duncan town manager.
“I think the community is excited about the July 4 celebrations, even though we had it last year,” he said. “I do think it will be better than last year.”
This year the Town of Duncan may decide against shooting off fireworks if there isn’t enough rain, Basteen said. However, everything else will be somewhat the same as in years past, except that hand sanitizer stations will be placed around Centennial Park.
Safford
Independence day events begin on July 3 at 10 a.m at the Graham County Courthouse. There will be a flag ceremony with speakers and musical performances before the parade begins. The parade proceeds down Main Street to 3rd Avenue, turning right to disband.
In addition, the Safford Lions Club will once again pay for a fireworks show Sunday, July 4, at the Graham County fairgrounds at dark.
Pima
The Pima Museum will hold its annual breakfast at 6:30 a.m. July 3 for $3 a plate and free for active service members and veterans. The Town of Pima open its pool to the public for the day and there will be a free lunch at the Pool Park at noon. Fireworks will be at the Pima Roping Arena when it gets dark.
Thatcher
The Thatcher Independence Day celebration will start July 3 with a parade at 8 a.m. at Thatcher High School. The parade will proceed down Church Street to the Thatcher baseball fields. Once at the fields there will be a flag-raising ceremony and a pancake breakfast free to the public. There will be an inflatable water slide and bouncing castle for the children at the ball field.
Duncan
The flag-raising ceremony begins at 6:15 a.m. July 3 at Centennial Park. A pancake breakfast will be served at 6:30 a.m for $5 a plate. The parade on Highway 70 will begin at the Ranch House Restaurant and head to the Duncan High School beginning at 8 a.m. Vendors, games and activities will be at Centennial Park for most of the day.
Basketball and volleyball games will begin at the high school at 9 a.m. The corn hole tournament will begin on Main Street at 9:30 a.m.
At 8 p.m. if there has been enough rainfall, there will be a fireworks display at the Duncan High School football field. Afterward, a free family dance will be held from 9 p.m. to midnight on Main Street with a live band.
Morenci
The Greenlee County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to allow Freeport-McMoRan Morenci Operations to put on a 4th of July Celebration fireworks show under the direction of the Morenci Fire Association.