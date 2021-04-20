A family of eight escaped injury late Monday night when a fire destroyed their home on Highway 191 along with a pickup truck and fifth wheel.
Safford Fire Chief Clark Bingham said he's not sure what started the blaze, but it appears to have started in the garage around 10 p.m. and then spread to the house and vehicles.
"The people left with just the clothes on their back," Bingham said.
More than a dozen volunteer firefighters from Safford battled the fire for about three and a half hours assisted by two firefighters from Thatcher, who brought an extra tanker to the home, located in the 10,000 block of Highway 191, Bingham said.
The family, which has insurance, is being assisted by the American Red Cross, he said.
The total loss is estimated at about $300,000, he said.
A GoFundMe account has been set up on behalf of the family. Visit GoFundMe.com and search for Bryce Hill.