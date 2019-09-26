Contributed Photo/Courtesy of Ellen Furguson: Officers are on the search for the missing inmate who walked away from a work detail at the Graham County Fairgrounds. This photo was taken at East High Mesa Road outside of Safford.
GRAHAM COUNTY-Local authorities are searching for an escaped inmate in the area of the Graham County Fairgrounds.
Inmate Carlos Corella-Rivera has escaped a work detail in the vicinity of the Graham County Fairgrounds. He was last seen by his supervisor at 11:00 am on Thursday.
Corella-Rivera was a minimum-custody inmate, and was being held in the ASPC-Safford. Corella-Rivera was admitted into prison last year after a dangerous drug violation conviction out of Pinal County. He was sentenced to 6 years.
According to a press release from the Arizona Department of Corrections, (DC) the DC has tracking dog teams as well as a fugitive apprehension unit and chase teams within the area searching for Corella-Rivera. Local authorities are also searching for the inmate.
If anyone sees Corella-Rivera, they are encouraged to call 9-1-1 or the Graham County Sheriff Office immediately at: (928) 428-3141