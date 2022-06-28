One of the region’s main traffic arteries is about get spruced up.
Graham and Greenlee counties have been awarded nearly $38.5 million toward improving sections of U.S. Route 191, Graham County board of supervisors chair Paul David said during Monday’s city council meeting in Safford.
The Rural Transportation Advocacy Council, who helps drive many rural transportation projects, announced June 24 that the State of Arizona has allocated funds toward greater Arizona highway and road investment.
“They [RTAC] put in an appropriation we requested, because ADOT — their five-year program — we have zeros, except for this year, there are no projects in Graham County for the next four years and Greenlee County has one project for $500,000 for the next five years, zeroes the rest,” David said.
“They were kind enough to recognize that the state transportation board has overlooked our counties and spent that money somewhere else,” he added.
In Graham County, Safford received $16.33 million to repair a stretch of U.S. 191 between Armory Road and East Safford.
“They put together an appropriation for $16 million, and this will happen in this next year, in 2023, $16 million that we weren’t going to get, and they were kind enough to do that with inputs and requests,” David said.
“So it’ll look better, Graham County’s going to look better,” he said.
In Greenlee County, $22.15 million was awarded for pavement rehabilitation in Clifton on U.S. 191 between mileposts 163 and 173.
“There is one other project I’d report on,” David said, “it was going to happen anyway.”
Ten million dollars has been designated for a 2022 project on U.S. 191 near U.S. 366 at the Swift Trail Junction.
“So we should have three good projects in our two counties,” he said. “What’s good for Graham County, good for Safford, is good for everybody, it’s good for Greenlee.”